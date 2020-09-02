Beverly “Joan” Combs, 80, of Alton, passed away at 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Riverside Healthcare.

Due to the current state of Illinois restrictions on social distancing, the service is limited to 25 people or less. A graveside service will be held at noon Friday, September 4, 2020, at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, with Pastor Greg Linscott officiating. Family would like to request masks and casual attire to be worn.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home is handling arrangements.