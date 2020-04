Beverly A. Busch

Beverly A. Busch, 79, of Collinsville, formerly of Highland, left us on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.

A private family visitation will be 11 a.m. until noon Wednesday, April 22, at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon. A private burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville. A celebration of life will be announced later in the year. (Go Cardinals)