Beverly A. Camper, 74, of Granite City, passed away at 2:29 p.m. January 17, 2020, at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City.

The family will have a memorial Mass at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 8, at Holy Family Catholic Church, 2606 Washington Ave. in Granite City.

Professional services are entrusted to Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City.