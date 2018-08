Beverly Elaine Cory

Beverly Elaine Cory, 81, of Godfrey, passed away suddenly at 2:43 a.m. Tuesday, August 21, 2018, at OSF St. Anthony’s Health Center.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service at noon Thursday, August 23, 2018, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Rev. David Anderson will officiate. Burial will be at Upper Alton Cemetery.