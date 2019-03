Beverly Lemp

Beverly Lemp, 63, of Granite City, died Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at St. Mary’s Health Care Center in Richmond Heights, Mo.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until memorial service at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, at Central Baptist Church in Pontoon Beach, with Rev. Wayne Musatics and Rev. Michael Palmani officiating.

Professional services entrusted to the care of Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory of Granite City.