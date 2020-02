Beverly Mae Thompson

Beverly Mae Thompson, 89, of Granite City, passed away at 6:27 a.m. Monday, February 17, 2020, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

In celebration of her life, a memorial visitation will be 3 p.m. until service at 5 p.m. Saturday, February 22, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, with Bishop James E. Lattin Sr. officiating.