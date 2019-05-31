Bill Kent Stearns, 74, of Granite City, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until noon Monday, June 3, at Hope Lutheran Church, 3715 Wabash Ave. in Granite City. In celebration of his life, funeral services will follow at noon Monday at the church, with Pastor Alan Beuster officiating. Private family interment will be Tuesday, June 4, at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, with full military honors.

Irwin Chapel is handling arrangements.