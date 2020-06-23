Bill Leonard Shaw

Bill Leonard Shaw, age 95, of Clearwater, Fla., died on Friday, June 19, 2020. He was born in Dover, Tenn., on April 19, 1925, to Dayton and Ethel (Jackson) Shaw. Bill was a WWII veteran serving 4 years in the U.S. Navy and stationed on the ship USS Takanis Bay. He was employed by the United Church of Christ as the Business Manager of their New York City office. He retired in 1992 to St. Charles, Mo., and moved to Clearwater, Fla., in 2010.

Bill was preceded in death by his brother Marvin (Mark) Shaw and sisters Edith Jarrett and Helen Nickell. Bill is survived by his son Mark Shaw (Tami Jateff) of St. Peters, Mo.; his daughter KImberly Shaw (Eldon Warfield) of Celebration, Fla.; his stepdaughter Pamela Andres (George Andres) of Edwardsville; and his sister Wilma Childress of Tucson, Ariz. Bill also had six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

A private service will be held at Sunset Funeral Home in Clearwater, Fla. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research at www.michaeljfox.org.