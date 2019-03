Bill Thomas Dew, 81, of Glen Carbon, passed away at 8:20 a.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019, at his home.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be 1 p.m. until funeral service at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 24, at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon, with Chaplain Raymond Doussard officiating.