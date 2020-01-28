Billie ‘B.J.’ Withers

Billie “B.J.” Withers, 77, of Granite City, passed away at 9:41 p.m. Thursday, January 16, 2020, in St. Louis.

She was born May 6, 1942, in East St. Louis to Charles Donald and Velma (nee Stewart) Cox.

B.J. and Gary S. Withers married June 14, 1986, in Granite City.

B.J. was a hairdresser for 50 years. She had been a cosmetology teacher at the Granite City School of Beauty Culture and Aloha Beauty School, both in Granite City, and was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witness Church in Granite City.

She is survived by her daughter, Dede Renee (Ken) Nesslein of Foley, Mo.; two sons, Preston E. “Guy” Browning of Foley, Mo., and Carl (Laura) Hozian of Granite City; six grandchildren, many great-grandchildren; brother, Charles Donald “Chuck” Cox of Collinsville; three sisters, Donna (Jerry) Jarrett of Georgia; Carol McCluskey of Collinsville and Laura (Paul) Scaglioni of Georgia; and special friends, Judy Broshaw and Janet Bailey.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gary S. Withers; daughter, Shelly Browning; and a son, Todd Browning.

The family will have a memorial service at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witness Church, 4800 Maryville Road in Granite City.

Services are entrusted to Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City. Online guestbook and information may be found at wojstrom.com.