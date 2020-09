Billie “Jack” McDermott

Billie “Jack” McDermott, 81, of Bethalto, entered into his eternal reward on Friday, September 4, 2020, at Alton Memorial Hospital after a lengthy battle with COVID-19.

Due to Covid, the family has decided on no services and will have a celebration of life at a later date.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home is handling arrangements.