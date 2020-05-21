Billy Charles Greeling, 72, of Godfrey, died at 4:01 p.m. Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Alton Memorial Hospital.
Private burial services will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.
Gent Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Billy Charles Greeling, 72, of Godfrey, died at 4:01 p.m. Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Alton Memorial Hospital.
Private burial services will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.
Gent Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
AdVantage | 1000 W. Homer M. Adams Pkwy, Godfrey, IL 62035 | Phone: 618.463.0612 | Copyright 2018