Billy Epley

Billy Epley, 67, of Brighton, died at 11:46 p.m. Monday, March 16, 2020, at OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Care Center.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday, March 19, at the First Church of God in Alton, where funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, March 20, 2020. Burial will be at Ebenezer Cemetery in West Alton, Mo. Rev. Randy Butler will officiate.

Gent Funeral Home is handling arrangements.