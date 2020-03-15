Billy Eugene Gobel

Billy Eugene Gobel, 78, of Mitchell, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020, at John Cochran VA Medical Center in St. Louis.

The family will hold a memorial service at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 28, at the First Baptist Church in Mitchell. Services will start with a Masonic service at 2 p.m., followed by a memorial service with Pastor Richard Harmon officiating. Private inurnment will take place at Mausoleum in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.

Wojstrom Funeral & Crematory is entrusted with professional services.