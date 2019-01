Billy J. Rickard

Billy J. Rickard, 82, of Edwardsville, passed away at 8:24 p.m. Tuesday, January 15, 2019, at Missouri Baptist Hospital in St. Louis.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, January 22, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 23, at the Bethalto Christian Church with Rev. Tony Jackson and Elder Dave Wilkerson officiating. Burial will be at St. James Cemetery in Edwardsville.