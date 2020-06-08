Billy Ray Walker
Billy Ray Walker, 82, of Godfrey, went to be with the Lord at 10:55 a.m. Friday, June 5, 2020, at his residence.
No services have been scheduled at this time.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River is entrusted with arrangements.
