Binnie L. Valencia

Binnie L. Valencia, age 76, of Glen Carbon, formerly of Granite City, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020.

Our dear mother deserves a beautiful tribute. However, in this unknown time a private family visitation will be held at Irwin Chapel, Granite City, and a private funeral Mass will be held at St. Cecilia Catholic Church, Glen Carbon. Binnie will be laid to rest next to Manuel at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.