Bobbie L. Fink, 83, passed away at 5:02 p.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Washington, Mo.

Graveside services were at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. In celebration of his life, memorial visitation will be 1-4 p.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020, at the First Baptist Church, 111 E. 14th St. in Washington, Mo. Storytelling will begin at 2 p.m.

Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.