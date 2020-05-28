Bobby John Viviano, 71, of Alton, died Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Alton Memorial Hospital.
Private graveside services will be held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.
Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.
Bobby John Viviano, 71, of Alton, died Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Alton Memorial Hospital.
Private graveside services will be held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.
Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.
AdVantage | 1000 W. Homer M. Adams Pkwy, Godfrey, IL 62035 | Phone: 618.463.0612 | Copyright 2018