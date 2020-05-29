Bonita R. Gentry
Bonita R. Gentry, 91, of East Alton, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020.
Due to the current crowd restrictions, services with burial at Wanda Cemetery will be private.
Paynic Home for Funerals is handling arrangements.
Bonita R. Gentry
Bonita R. Gentry, 91, of East Alton, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020.
Due to the current crowd restrictions, services with burial at Wanda Cemetery will be private.
Paynic Home for Funerals is handling arrangements.
AdVantage | 1000 W. Homer M. Adams Pkwy, Godfrey, IL 62035 | Phone: 618.463.0612 | Copyright 2018