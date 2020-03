Bonnie Bradshaw

Bonnie Bradshaw, 81, of Maryville, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

In celebration of Bonnie’s life, a memorial gathering will take place from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 19, with Pastor Andy Adams officiating at Troy United Methodist Church, 407 Edwardsville Road in Troy. A private family burial will be Saturday, May 23, at Oakdale Cemetery in Commerce, Mo.

Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road, is serving the family.