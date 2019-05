Bonnie Cazadd

Bonnie Cazadd, 70, of Branson, Mo., passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Pastor Kevin Auten will officiate. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

There will also be a celebration of life honoring Bonni at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 2, 2019, at Faith and Wisdom Church, 3950 Green Mountain Drive in Branson.