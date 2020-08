Bonnie Hetzel

Bonnie Hetzel, 84, of Kane, passed away peacefully at 9 p.m. Friday, August 14, 2020, at her residence, with her family at her side.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, August 18, at the Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville. Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 19, at the First Assembly of God in Jerseyville, with Rev. Larry Hayes officiating. Burial will be in the Kane Cemetery.