Boston Charles Perry

Boston Charles Perry, 19, of Bethalto, went to be with the Lord at 2:57 p.m. Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Columbia, Mo.

Celebration of life service will be at 5 p.m. Sunday, January 27, at Cornerstone Church in Bethalto. Celebration of life service will continue from 6-8 p.m. at the church following the services. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto at 10 a.m. Monday, January 28.

Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto will be in charge of arrangements.