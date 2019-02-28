Bradford L. Beeler, 64, of Carlyle, Ill., died Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at Saint Elizabeth Hospital in O Fallon, Ill.

Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, March 11, at Keystone Cemetery in Saint Jacob, Ill., Rev. Nancy L. Gamache, pastor, Saint Jacob United Church of Christ, officiating. Celebration of life will be at 11:30 a.m. Monday, March 11, 2019, at St. Jacob United Church of Christ - Heritage Hall in Saint Jacob. Interment will be at Keystone Cemetery in Saint Jacob.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland.