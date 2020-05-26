Bradley Joe “BJ” Stein

Bradley Joe “BJ” Stein, 63, of Barhamsville, Va., passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020, after a brief battle with cancer. He was born in East St. Louis to Eugene Vernon Stein and Marie Virginia Stein. He graduated from Granite City High School in 1974.

BJ proudly served in the United States Navy as a submariner; his naval career landed him in the Hampton Roads area of Virginia, where he lived for over 35 years and made numerous friends who became like family. He later worked in various capacities as an electrician until he retired in 2018. BJ was an avid and skilled golfer, and he made countless friends on and around the golf course. He also was a competitive pool player. BJ was a consummate entertainer and always the life of the party, constantly bringing hearty laughter to everyone who knew him; and everyone who knew him loved him. The roles that he most treasured were those of “Dad” and “Papa;” he adored his daughter and grandchildren and delighted in spending time with them.

BJ was preceded in death by his father, Eugene Vernon Stein. He is survived by his mother, Marie Virginia Stein; his sisters, Jackie Jean Stein, Debra Ann French and her husband, Bill, and Sandy Sue Becker and her husband, Pat; the lights of his life, his daughter, Sara Stein, her fiancé, Jason Batkins, and her children, Avah and Abram; special friends, Stuart Blau and Amy Smith; several nieces and nephews; and many good friends.

The family would like to thank Dr. Thomas Kennedy, Dr. Mark Chisam, Dr. Troy Thompson, Patricia Robbins, NP, as well as the staff at Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center who so lovingly cared for BJ in his final days.

At BJ’s request, there will be no formal service. However, once the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions are relaxed, family and friends plan to host an informal celebration of BJ’s life.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at vacremationsociety.com

BJ will be sorely missed. Fair winds and following seas.