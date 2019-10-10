Brandon Heaton
Brandon Michael Heaton, 23, of Alton, passed away at 5:19 p.m. Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.
A celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Friday, October 11, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River.
