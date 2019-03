Brant Tyler Patrich

Brant Tyler Patrich, 27, of Granite City, passed away at 9:52 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Saint Louis University Hospital.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be 10 a.m. until funeral service at noon Friday, March 22, at the Collinsville Church of Christ, 1400 Troy Road in Collinsville, with Kelvin Pugh officiating. Burial will be at St. John Cemetery on Maryville Road in Granite City at a later date.

Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements.