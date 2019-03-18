Brenda Gail Kamm

Brenda Gail Kamm, 69, of St. Jacob, Ill., passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family. Brenda was born on July 30, 1949, in Lawrenceburg, Tenn., the daughter of the late Daniel Bruce and Bettie Jo (Umphrey) Smith. Brenda was an over-the-counter pharmacy technician manager at Walmart in Highland for 20 years. Brenda, along with her husband, loved traveling the world and had traveled to six of the seven continents, all but Antarctica. She loved spending winters at their second home in Juan Dolio Dominican Republic and was a huge St. Louis Cardinals Baseball fan. Her greatest joy was her family, especially her grandchildren, whom she adored. Brenda will be remembered for her kind and loving heart and all the special times she shared with her family and friends.

Brenda is survived by and will be missed by her husband, Richard Kamm, whom she married on January 20, 1967; daughters, Monica (Steven) Martin of Marine, Stefanie (Doug) Kessinger of Marine, and Kim (Kevin) Hengehold of Troy; grandchildren, Martina Martin (Jackson Simmons), Drennen Kessinger, Mariah Hengehold, and Sydney Hengehold; two brothers; granddogs, Waino and Shelby; and great-grandcat, Josie.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday, March 18, 2019, at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon. In celebration of Brenda’s life, services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at the funeral home with Pastor Scott Busaker and Chaplain Jim Crawford officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to the Mayo Clinic, Heartland Hospice or to the Lymphoma Society.