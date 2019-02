Brenda Gibson

Brenda Gibson, 58, of Edwardsville, passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at Edwardsville Care Center.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until funeral services at 1:30 p.m. Friday, February 22, at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon. Interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.