Brenda Lee Townsend, 61, of Livingston, died Sunday, November 18, 2018, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.

The family will hold a memorial visitation from 1- 5 p.m. Saturday, March 9, at the Union Hall Local 268, 2701 N. 89th St. in Caseyville.

Professional services are entrusted to Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory of Granite City.