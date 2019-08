Brenda S. Hyman

Brenda S. Hyman, 62, of Bethalto, passed away at 12:10 a.m. Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at her residence.

In accordance with her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. The family will hold a wake service beginning at noon Saturday, August 24, at Brenda’s house on Virginia Street in Bethalto.

Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.