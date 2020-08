Brenda Wieneke, 70, of Bethalto, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020, surrounded by her family.

Due to the new COVID-19 restrictions in the state of Illinois on social distancing, the service is limited to 25 people or less at a time inside the funeral home. A visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Funeral services will be private. Masks are required.