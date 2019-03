Brian “Bubba” Keith Yost

Brian “Bubba” Keith Yost, 57, of Alton, passed away Monday, March 4, 2019, at his home.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday, March 7, at Staten-Fine Funeral Home in Alton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday, March 8, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton, with Fr. Jeremy Paulin officiating. Burial will take place in St. Patrick Cemetery.