Brian Alan Cornelius

DOW - Brian Alan Cornelius, 35, died at 9:30 p.m., Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Missouri Baptist Medical Center in St. Louis, Missouri after a sudden illness.

He was born in Jerseyville, Illinois on August 27, 1985 and was one of three children born to Bruce Alan and Cynthia Louise (Flowers) Cornelius.

Brian graduated in 2003 from Jersey Community High School in Jerseyville and soon went to work at Farm & Home Supply in Jerseyville. He later became employed at Hargrave International, currently Sievers Equipment, where he has became a valuable friend and knowledgeable advisor to their loyal customer base.

He loved anything to do with the outdoors, whether it be deer hunting, fishing, mushrooming or farming. He was an amazing father to his two daughters and enjoyed assisting with softball and was an expert with fried zucchini.

Brian was one of our greatest "blessings". He was a wonderful husband, the "best daddy", a hard worker and was so many things, to so many people. He was the most selfless person on Earth. He always was there to help out anyone and lend a hand, and you'd better not make a big deal out of it, because that is the last thing Brian wanted was attention drawn to himself. Even now, he is probably looking down on us, saying "why are you making a big fuss over me". There isn't a person that wouldn't tell you what a good human being he was and what a great soul he had. Life will never be the same without him and our life's will be forever changed.

Together since 2001, Brian married the love of his life, the former Jenna Ruyle, on October 6, 2007 at the Peace United Church of Christ in Jerseyville. Although way too short, their marriage has been blessed with nearly 13 wonderful years and two beautiful daughters.

Surviving are his wife, Jenna Cornelius of Dow; his parents, Bruce and Cindy Cornelius of Dow; his two daughters, Ryleigh Nicole and Avery Jo Corneliu, at home; a sister and brother in-law, Jamie and Jordan Boomershine of Jerseyville; a brother and sister in-law, Bradley and Jamie Cornelius of Jerseyville; his mother in-law, Stacey Ruyle of Jerseyville; a sister in-law, Becca Ruyle of Jerseyville; and his grandparents, Melvin and Ramona Highfill and Betty Ruyle of Jerseyville, and Perry Wheeler of Pearl; along with his life long friend and "brother", Chris Federle and his wife, Mary, of Grafton; along with several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father in-law, Steven Ruyle; and his grandparents, Paul and Dorothy Cornelius, Roy Eugene Flowers Jr., and Rosie E. Wheeler.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.

Following the CDC guidelines, no more than 50 people will be allowed in the funeral home at one time, masks must be worn, and social distancing followed.

Because of COVID-19, funeral services on Saturday will be private, with Rev. Joel Lohr officiating.

Burial will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville.

Memorials may be given to assist with his daughters, in care of the funeral home.