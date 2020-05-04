Brian Budde

Brian Lee Budde, 44, of East Alton, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Alton Memorial Hospital.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River in charge of arrangements.
