Brianna H. Gargac

Brianna H. Gargac, 25, of Godfrey, passed away at 8:56 a.m. Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

In accordance with her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions and in celebration of her life, a memorial visitation and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.