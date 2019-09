Bruce Dale Ward, 77, of Godfrey, died at 9:43 a.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Jersey Community Hospital.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until a Masonic Service at 10:45 a.m., followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Rev. David Burger will officiate. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.