Bruce Lee Perkhiser

Bruce Lee Perkhiser, 70, of Roxana, passed away Friday, February 21, 2020, after a three-year battle with cancer.

Graveside services with military honors will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday, February 28, at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis. In celebration of his life, memorial visitation will be 4-7:30 p.m. Friday, February 28, at the Rox-Arena, 2 Park Drive in Roxana.

Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.