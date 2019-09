Bryan Wade McRaven

Bryan Wade McRaven, 33, of Alton, died at 2:11 p.m. Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at his home.

Visitation will be 5 p.m. until memorial service at 7 p.m. Friday, September 20, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Cremation rites have been accorded and burial will be private.