Bryce Kalob Boyd

Bryce Kalob Boyd, 25, of Bethalto, passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, in St. Louis.

Bryce was born on May 22, 1994, in Glendale, Ariz., the son of Bret Boyd (LaDonna) of Collinsville and Kimberly Brokaw (Brian) of Bethalto.

In his early years, Bryce attended Holy Cross Lutheran School in Collinsville. He played ball, soccer, raced dirt bikes, and played football.

After attending high school in Collinsville and Bethalto, he joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 2012, serving as a Corporal in the Special Purpose Marine Air/Ground Task Force Africa and Europe. He was honorably discharged in 2016 after serving his term.

Bryce loved being by the ocean, writing music, playing guitar, getting kisses from his dogs, Kylo and Kìli, and was an avid St. Louis Blues hockey fan. He had a brilliant mind and a huge heart, going out of his way to help any friend. Bryce’s true purpose in life was to make people laugh and smile, regardless if it was in the middle of a Marine Corps training exercise or through his social media meme posts. He was also excited about becoming a father with his girlfriend, Cat Crawford.

Those that knew Bryce will remember him as the animal-loving, Star Wars fanatic, World of Warcraft gamer-nerd, handsome young man with an amazing beautiful smile, in spite of his mental health struggles.

He is preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Johnny Lee Boyd of Corsicana, Texas; grandmother, Lin Kalinowski of Sun City, Ariz.; and maternal grandfather, Leroy Marsh of Wood River. He leaves behind sister, Brenna Boyd; brother, Bret Boyd Jr.; bonus sisters, Samantha (Ryan) Pritchard, Katie (Aaron) Lyles, and Loren (Dylan) Daughty; grandmother, Patricia Marsh; loving aunts, uncles, many cousins and three nieces, Ava and Nora Pritchard and Camryn Lyles.

All services will be held at First Baptist Maryville Church in Maryville. Visitation is from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019, and the funeral is at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019.

Bryce would love memorial donations made to California Wolf Center at californiawolfcenter.org, Missouri Network for Opiate Reform and Recovery at monetwork.org, or CAC- Fairmont City Christian Activity Center, Fairmont City. Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon, is serving the family.