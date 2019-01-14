Buddy Gene Warfield

Buddy Gene Warfield, 88 of Staunton, (formerly of Granite City) died Monday, January 7, 2019, at Hitz Memorial Home in Alhambra.

Born November 4, 1930, in Granite City, he was a son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Cale Warfield. Buddy graduated from Granite City High School in 1948. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict. He later married Wanda Marable on March 10, 1966, and she passed away December 24, 2017. Buddy worked as a Foreman for Granite City Steel in Granite City for many years. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Alhambra.

He is survived by two Sons, Tom Warfield of Wichita, Kan., and Alan (Rita) Warfield of Pontoon Beach; eight grandchildren, Matt, Amy, Katy, Melody, Graham, Tiffani, Josh, and Sarah; eight great-grandchildren, Makinzi, Hailee, Matthew, Alexis, Lorraine, Zander, Jaxson, and London; one sister, Nancy (John) Conkovich; one daughter-in-law, Mary Warfield; two nieces, Susan and Tracy; and one nephew, Johnny.

Besides his wife and parents, he preceded in death by one son, Jeff Warfield.

There will be no visitation. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, January 15, 2019, at Williamson Funeral Home in Staunton, officiated by Pastor Mark Gause. Cremains will be interred at Salem Cemetery in Alhambra at a later date. Memorials are suggested to First Baptist Church of Alhambra. The Staunton Military Honor Guard will conduct military rites at the funeral home.