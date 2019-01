Burnell J. Augustin

Burnell J. Augustin, 84, of Pocahontas, died Friday, January 25, 2019, at Saint Luke’s Hospital-West in Chesterfield, Mo.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, January 29, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland and 9 a.m. until funeral service and Mass at 10 a.m. Wednesday, January 30, at Grantfork United Church of Christ in Grantfork, with Rev. Tim Darmour-Paul officiating. Interment will be at Grantfork U.C.C. Cemetery in Grantfork.