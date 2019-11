June Bunting, 95, of Godfrey, passed away at 4:37 p.m. Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at home.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until funeral services at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 16, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey with Rev. Mark Stelow officiating. Burial will follow at Valhalla Memorial Park Cemetery in Godfrey.