C. Russell Fetter

C. Russell Fetter, 85, of Granite City, passed away at 12:40 p.m. Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at Christian Hospital in St. Louis.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be 9 a.m. until funeral service at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 15, at Irwin Chapel in Granite City with his son, Karl Fetter, officiating.

Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.