Captain Jake Ringering

Captain Jake Ringering, 37, of Godfrey, passed away in the line of duty on Tuesday, March 5, 2019.

He was born in Alton on December 14, 1981. He was the son of Robin (Ballard) Disney and her husband, Rev. Stephen Disney, of Wood River, and Larry Ringering and his wife, Jan, of Worden. Jake graduated from East Alton-Wood River High School in 2000 and from Lewis and Clark Community College in 2004 with an Associate’s Degree in Fire Science. He also earned his Emergency Medical Technician License. He began his career as a paid on call firefighter in East Alton on February 20, 2001. He was hired as a career firefighter at East Alton on December 20, 2005. On August 5, 2010, he was hired as a career firefighter at Godfrey Fire Protection District, where he attained the rank of lieutenant on March 27, 2013, and Captain on May 1, 2014. He was also the technical rescue officer, respiratory protection officer and a lead instructor for the department. He earned Illinois Office of the State Fire Marshal Certification in: Firefighter II, Firefighter III, Basic Operations Firefighter, Advanced Technician Firefighter, Fire Officer I, Hazardous Materials Awareness, Technical Rescue Awareness, Fire Service Vehicle Operator, Fire Apparatus Engineer, Vehicle and Machinery Operations, Rescue Specialist-Confined Space, Hazardous Materials First Responder Operations, Rope Operations, Fire Service Instructor I, Fire Service Instructor II, Fire Investigator, and Rescue Specialist-Vertical II/High Angle. As a result of his dedication to public service, Jake impacted many lives and countless individuals are alive today as a testament. Jake served as President of the Godfrey Firefighters Local 1692 and taught Fire Science at Lewis & Clark Community College. He was also a trainer/instructor through Max Fire Training. He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton. On January 3, 2009 he married the former Allison Budde at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. She survives.

Along with his parents and wife, he is survived by three children, Nora Marie Ringering, Elaina Lynn Ringering and Logan Jacob Ringering; one brother, Chris Stratton (Richel) of Godfrey; one sister, Julie Downs (Jedediah) of East Alton; grandmother, Thelma Ballard of East Alton, Allison’s parents, Robert and Susan Budde of Godfrey, sister-in-law, Andrea Budde of Godfrey, brother-in-law, Andrew Budde of Cottage Hills and nieces and nephews, Jaden, Jerald, Jolene and Jacqueline Downs, Landon and Levi Stratton, and Jackson Budde, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by grandparents, Lucien and Marjorie Ringering, and Captain Ed Ballard.

Jake was the most devoted husband and father to his family, and always put them first in his life. Their happiness was his happiness, and he made them very proud. He was adored by his children. In every aspect of his life, he was a leader and always wanted to help others. He was a loving son, brother, and in-law who never met a stranger. Jake was loved by many people and everyone he met called him a friend. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. with a 6 p.m. walk-through tribute by members of the Godfrey Fire Protection District on Monday, March 11, 2019, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Father Jeremy Paulin, OMV will officiate. Memorials may be made to: Benefitting The Jake Ringering Family through Carrollton Bank, 120 Homer Adams Parkway, Alton, IL 62002. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at gentfuneralhome.com.