Carl “Cuzin Ed” Edward Smith Jr.

Carl “Cuzin Ed” Edward Smith Jr., 63, of Granite City, passed away at 12:07 p.m. Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at his home.

He was born July 6, 1956, in St. Louis to the late Carl E. & Shirley (Hiatt) Smith Sr.

Carl had been a member of West 22nd Street Baptist Church. He loved a good smoke, music, movies and computer time. His most precious moments were spending time with his granddaughter.

He is survived by his companion and life partner, Marsha K. (Fitzhugh) Smith of Granite City; her parents, J.Y. and Donna Fitzhugh; a son, Abraham (Amanda) Smith of Granite City; a daughter, Katie (Joe) Hahs of St. Peters, Mo.; a granddaughter, Abegail Smith; his dear friends, who were like brothers, George Barrow, John Cottrell, Bradley Fitzhugh and David Fitzhugh; and his beloved cat, Timmy.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers-in-law, Phillip B. and Tommy L. Fitzhugh.

Memorial visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, January 6, 2020, at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory.

