Carl Draper

Carl Eugene Draper, 82, of Godfrey, passed away at 8:15 a.m. Thursday, January 30, 2020, at his residence.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday, February 3, at First United Methodist Church in East Alton, where services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Tuesday, February 4.  Pastor Edward Granadosin will officiate. Burial will follow in Upper Alton Cemetery in Alton.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.