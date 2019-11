Carl E. Hinners Sr., 92, died at 11:19 a.m. Thursday, October 31, 2019, at his home in Godfrey.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, November 5, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, November 6, at Heartland Baptist Church in Alton. Rev. Alex Melton will officiate. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.