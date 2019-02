Carl Edwin Herzog

Carl Edwin Herzog, 90, of Godfrey, died at 4:05 a.m. Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Rosewood Care Center in Alton.

A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 9, at Godfrey Congregational Church. Retired Pastor Irene Gulovsen will officiate.

Gent Funeral Home is handling arrangements.